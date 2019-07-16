UrduPoint.com
Schools, Colleges To Be Closed For Summer Vacations From August 1

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:19 PM

Schools, Colleges to be closed for summer vacations from August 1

Deputy Director Education Naqeebullah Tuesday said the government schools and colleges of the district will be closed for summer vacations from August 1 to 30

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Director Education Naqeebullah Tuesday said the government schools and colleges of the district will be closed for summer vacations from August 1 to 30.

Talking to media men here, he said that due to hot weather the students were facing problems in reaching schools.

He said the department was using all its resources to promote education. All the academic staff have been instructed to perform their duties properly and any negligence will not be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Strict action would be taken against the teachers who would remain absent from their duties or came late to the schools, he warned.

