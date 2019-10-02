Schools, colleges to get CCTV cameras for security, says DC

Deputy commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan Wednesday said all A-category schools and colleges in the district should get at least eight CCTV cameras for security

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan Wednesday said all A-category schools and colleges in the district should get at least eight CCTV cameras for security.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss schools' security, he said that presence of trained security guards must be ensured outside all schools and colleges and there should be zig-zag approach inside schools.

He also ordered presence of metal detectors and emergency alarms functional at schools and asked schools and colleges heads to arrange mock exercises at their respective institutions without fail.

DSP Jan Muhammad, assistant commissioner and district monitoring officer Murad Hussain, AC Jampur Saif Ur Rahman, deputy director colleges Irshad Bukhari, education department officials besides schools and colleges heads were present.