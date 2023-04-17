UrduPoint.com

Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On 27th Ramzan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Schools, colleges to remain closed on 27th Ramzan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :All educational institutions including schools, colleges and higher education institutes will remain closed on Tuesday in Hyderabad on the occasion of 27th Ramzan.

In pursuance of notification of Sindh Education Department, due to "Lailt-ul-Qadir" being observed on Monday night, all educational institutes across Sindh including Hyderabad will remain closed.

