Schools, colleges to remain closed on Aug 24, 25 due to rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :In view of recent weather advisory issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) regarding heavy rains, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday declared August 24 and 25 as holidays for all public and private educational institutes in the district.

According to the notification, all public as well as private sector schools and colleges will remain closed on August 24 and 25 (Wednesday and Thursday).

The public has also been advised to stay at home and avoid unnecessary movement for their safety.