Schools, colleges to remain closed on Monday amid security concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) All public and private educational institutions within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will remain closed on Monday, 25th November, following a directive issued by the district magistrate.

The notification, released on Sunday, stated that the decision was taken due to prevailing security concerns and to ensure the safety of students and staff.