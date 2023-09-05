Open Menu

Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On Sep 7 In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 09:07 PM

The Sindh Government has decided to close educational institutes in the province on September 07 in connection with the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Sindh Government has decided to close educational institutes in the province on September 07 in connection with the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

In pursuance of the decisions of the Steering Committee on education, all public and private schools and colleges will remain closed on September 07 in connection with the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

