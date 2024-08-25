Open Menu

Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) All public and private schools in Sukkur will remain closed on tomorrow (Monday) on account of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), the provincial government of Sindh announced.

Like other parts of the country, the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Monday across the Sukkur division with religious zeal and reverence amid high security.

The event marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680 AD.

Mourning processions with Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah would be taken out in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and other big and small towns of northern Sindh.

