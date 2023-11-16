Open Menu

Schools, Colleges, Universities To Remain Closed On Nov 18 In 10 Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 11:14 PM

The Punjab government has decided to close down all public and private schools, colleges. universities and educational institutions in 10 districts of Lahore and Gujranwala divisions on November 18 (Saturday) to ward off health hazards of smog and conjunctivitis

According to a notification by the Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Thursday, these 10 districts have the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) and potential hotspots for conjunctivitis due to smog.

According to a notification by the Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Thursday, these 10 districts have the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) and potential hotspots for conjunctivitis due to smog.

The notification has further barred markets, shops, gyms, cinemas and offices from following regular timing and open after 3 p.

m.

The decision to close down schools, colleges and universities has been taken as the spread of conjunctivitis/pink eye due to bacterial/ viral infection, smoke, dust or chemical exposure has been increasing day by day which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health.

The 10 districts include Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad.

