Open Menu

School’s Computer Lab Gutted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

School’s computer lab gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Precious material in a computer lab of a grammar school was reduced to ashes in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that fire erupted at the second floor of computer lab of a private grammar school on Jaranwala Road due to short-circuiting early in the morning.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Road Jaranwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

1 hour ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

1 hour ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

2 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

6 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

7 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

20 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

23 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan