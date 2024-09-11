School’s Computer Lab Gutted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Precious material in a computer lab of a grammar school was reduced to ashes in the area of Madina Town police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that fire erupted at the second floor of computer lab of a private grammar school on Jaranwala Road due to short-circuiting early in the morning.
Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
