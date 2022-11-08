(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday directed heads of all the education institutions to observe Iqbal's Day with zeal and zest throughout the province.

According to a notification issued here stated that debates and declamation contests should be arranged in all educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to educate students regarding the life of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal and his contribution towards Pakistan's Movement and his inspiring poetry with special reference to the character building of the youth and students.

All District Education Officers Male, Female and Field Officers will ensure their personal participation in the celebration throughout the day.