Schools Established To Educate Children Of Brick Kiln Workers

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Four schools have been established in Mianwali to educate brick-kiln workers' children as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Four schools have been established in Mianwali to educate brick-kiln workers' children as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

DC Mianwali Khuram Shehzad inspected the school to review the facilities being provided to the students.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM appreciated the step and said the doors of education had been opened to the children of brick-kiln workers under "Zaver Taleem Programme" along with the free provision of uniforms and textbooks.

The CM said it was unfortunate that the tender-age children who should be in schools were forced to produce bricks to assist their destitute families.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had given books and pens in the hands of the children of brick kiln workers to help them to excel in life through the power of knowledge, he added.

