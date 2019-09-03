Schools falling in Muharram processions routes to be closed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under the u/s 71 (a) of the Local Govt Act 2013, has ordered closure of the schools falling in the routes of Muharam ul Haram processions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under the u/s 71 (a) of the Local Govt Act 2013, has ordered closure of the schools falling in the routes of Muharam ul Haram processions.

GHS Gongy, Mohallah Jattan, GPS Machi Khatta, Central City Public school daftar Bandan, Bilawal Malik School Qazi Khelan, Tasawar Public School Jattan, Rimsha Public School Kocha said Wali, Peshawar Computer Public School Farshi Galli, Computer Public School Farshi Galli, Unique Public School Munda Beri, Talent PublicSchool Munda Beri, Seeds Public School Munda Beri, Taj Public School Mirpure Farshi Galli and GGHS Munda Beri fall under the order.

The order will come into force forthwith and would remain enforce for a period of ten days, from first Muharram ul Haram to 10 said a notification issued here on Monday.