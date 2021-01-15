UrduPoint.com
Schools For Students From Class One To Eight Will Be Reopened From Feb 1, Says Shafqat Mahmood

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:06 PM

Schools for students from class one to eight will be reopened from Feb 1, says Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood says classes from 9th, 10th and 12th resume their learning from Jan 18, 2021..

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that the classes of 9th, 10th and 12th will resume learning from January 18, 2021.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the classes from one to eight and the universities would be reopened on Feb 1, 2021.

He was addressing a press conference on Friday.

The Federal Minister said that COVID-19 cases were being reported as these were in the begining.

"There is slight difference in the cases as the deaths are taking places and new cases of the virus are emerging," he added.

He said the classes would be resumed for the learning of children.

He emphasized over implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the country.

"No student will be passed this year without exams," said Shafqat Mahmood, urging the students to focus on their learning.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas also made announcement.

The announcement by the Education ministers has come at the moment when 45 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 situation and 2, 417 new cases of the virus have emerged.

So far, over 10,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country.

