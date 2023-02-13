Schools holidays extended in winter zones till February 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday extended winter vacation till February 28 for winter zones of the province.

According to a notification issued here said that in view of the abrupt and unusual change in the weather condition in winter zones, the department has decided to extend the holidays, with immediate effect.

It is worth mentioning here that the schools were reopening on February 15 in winter zones.