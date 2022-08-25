Schools in five districts closed for two days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :In the wake of excessive rains and floods, schools in five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Chitral, Swat and Dir are closed for two days.

The district administration said on Thursday that the decision to close schools in these districts was to avert further human losses. Recent rains and floods have killed 79 people and injured 142 so far.