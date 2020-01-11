UrduPoint.com
Schools In Punjab To Reopen On Jan 13

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:37 PM

All schools of Punjab will reopen from 13 January following conclusion of extension in holidays.The holidays were extended by a week on January 6 after experiencing extreme cold and fog

It is to mention that winter holidays were granted all over Punjab from 20 December, 2019 till 5 January, 2020 and all educational institutions re-opened on 6 January but the persistent cold wave and requests by parents compelled Punjab government to extend the vacations by one week.

From January 13 all educational activities would commence. On the other hand, fog is holding its sway in Lahore and Punjab and the cold wave continues to exist but there seems no chance of any further extension in the vacations.

