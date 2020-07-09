UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools In Punjab To Reopen On Sept 15; Administrative Offices Immediately: Murad Raas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:52 PM

Schools in Punjab to reopen on Sept 15; administrative offices immediately: Murad Raas

Announcing a tentative date of September 15 for reopening of schools in Punjab, Provincial School Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas has said the government would take into consideration the recommendations of the Punjab Health Department on COVID-19 situation before allowing the students back to school

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Announcing a tentative date of September 15 for reopening of schools in Punjab, Provincial School Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas has said the government would take into consideration the recommendations of the Punjab Health Department on COVID-19 situation before allowing the students back to school.

In a video message here on Thursday, he said the administrative offices at schools will be opened immediately to facilitate the schools in collection of fee, payment of salaries and other administrative affairs.

The decision had been announced in the light of a press conference by the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood who announced the decision to open the educational institutions across the country in September in the light of the unanimous decision by the education minsters from all provinces in a virtual conference held on July 8 (Wednesday).

"Educational institutions will not be opened unless the coronavirus situation is favorable and fully under control, adding that all the provinces have agreed on the tentative opening date of September 15 so far", he added.

Murad Raas said coronavirus situation will be reviewed under the SOPs before embarking on the all-important decision of opening schools and other educational institutions.

The Minister said two more meetings of the provincial education ministers from other provinces will be held to assess the situation of coronavirus situation during the month of August before the opening of schools, adding that the government will take the decision in consultation with the provincial Health Department in the larger interest of students, teachers and their families.

Related Topics

Education Punjab July August September All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court seeks name for formation of comm ..

4 minutes ago

UN Water Conference Set to Take Place in 2023 in N ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.