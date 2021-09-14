UrduPoint.com

Schools In Punjab To Reopen On Sept 16

Tue 14th September 2021

Schools in Punjab to reopen on Sept 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :All public and private schools across Punjab will be reopened for all classes from September 16 with 50 per cent presence of students on alternate days and under strict observance of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Punjab Minister for School Education Department Dr Murad Ras announced this in his tweet on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in pursuance of decisions of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) and the meeting of provincial education ministers with the Federal Minister for Education in the chair yesterday.

All the Chief Executive Officers of District Education Authorities and other departments concerned had been directed to ensure the implementation of guidelines and SOPs to ensure safety of students.

Vaccination was mandatory for all schools' staff while no student would be allowed to attend school on the second consecutive day under the policy.

It may be mentioned that schools across the Punjab had been closed from September 06 to 15due to deteriorating situation of Covid-19.

Now the decision was taken to reopen schools after reviewing the current declining ratio of pandemic.

