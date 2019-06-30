UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools In Sindh To Reopen Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:10 PM

Schools in Sindh to reopen tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh school Education Department Sunday clarified that the provincial government has not made any extension in summer vacation and all government and private educational institutions in the province will reopen from July 1, 2019.

The new educational session would also begin in all private and government institutions from tomorrow, a private news channel reported.

Secretary School Education Department Sindh advised parents to send their children to schools in accordance with the schedule released for the education sessions.

Related Topics

Sindh Education July Sunday 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

Mauritania&#039;s Foreign Minister receives creden ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways introduces larger aircraft on three ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

41 minutes ago

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.