Schools in Sindh to reopen tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh school Education Department Sunday clarified that the provincial government has not made any extension in summer vacation and all government and private educational institutions in the province will reopen from July 1, 2019.

The new educational session would also begin in all private and government institutions from tomorrow, a private news channel reported.

Secretary School Education Department Sindh advised parents to send their children to schools in accordance with the schedule released for the education sessions.