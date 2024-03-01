Schools In Swat District Closed Due To Inclement Weather
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department decided on Friday to close educational institutions in Swat due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather.
All educational institutions in Swat have been closed from March 1st to March 9th.
The Meteorological Department has forecast adverse weather conditions in mountainous areas, prompting the Education Department to take action.
The education department has issued a notification for the closure of 95 government schools in Swat district.
