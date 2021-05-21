UrduPoint.com
Schools In Various Districts To Re-open From 24th

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-:Pursuant to the decisions taken in the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held on 18th May 2021, the Punjab government on Friday decided to re-open all public and private institutions/schools in various districts.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, all public and private institutions/schools in Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Shahib, Jehlum, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura districts will be re-opened w.e.f 24-05-2021.

All the concerned authorities shall ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs. and the schools will open for 4 days in a week staggering two days attendance of each child.

More Stories From Pakistan

