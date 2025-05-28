Schools mark 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with passion,purpose

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) In line with the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif,government schools across the Sargodha division observed 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with fervent patriotic celebrations aimed at instilling national pride and awareness among the youth.

The events were launched with special morning assemblies,which included the recitation of the Holy Quran,naat, the national anthem and a heartfelt prayer.

Students actively participated in speech competitions themed around Pakistan’s nuclear achievements,national sovereignty and the country's defense capabilities.

Topics such as “The Significance and Impact of Youm-e-Takbeer,” “Nuclear Power:A Guarantee of National Independence,”and “Love for Homeland: A National Duty” inspired powerful orations from young speakers,earning appreciation from teachers,parents and distinguished guests.

Schools also hosted patriotic song performances,quizzes and exhibitions.

Students displayed posters,sketches,charts and models that paid tribute to Pakistan’s defense advancements, missile program and national heroes.

These creative works reflected the students’ deep national consciousness and artistic expression.

Teachers delivered special lectures,emphasizing the historic significance of May 28,1998 when Pakistan’s nuclear tests thwarted enemy ambitions and affirmed the nation’s sovereignty.

They highlighted the importance of education,scientific progress and ethical development,encouraging students to contribute to Pakistan’s strength and stability.

The events were further enriched by the presence of parents,teachers,retired military officers and local leaders who shared their experiences,reinforcing the spirit of patriotism and national responsibility among the young generation.