Open Menu

Schools Mark 'Youm-e-Takbeer' With Passion,purpose

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Schools mark 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with passion,purpose

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) In line with the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif,government schools across the Sargodha division observed 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with fervent patriotic celebrations aimed at instilling national pride and awareness among the youth.

The events were launched with special morning assemblies,which included the recitation of the Holy Quran,naat, the national anthem and a heartfelt prayer.

Students actively participated in speech competitions themed around Pakistan’s nuclear achievements,national sovereignty and the country's defense capabilities.

Topics such as “The Significance and Impact of Youm-e-Takbeer,” “Nuclear Power:A Guarantee of National Independence,”and “Love for Homeland: A National Duty” inspired powerful orations from young speakers,earning appreciation from teachers,parents and distinguished guests.

Schools also hosted patriotic song performances,quizzes and exhibitions.

Students displayed posters,sketches,charts and models that paid tribute to Pakistan’s defense advancements, missile program and national heroes.

These creative works reflected the students’ deep national consciousness and artistic expression.

Teachers delivered special lectures,emphasizing the historic significance of May 28,1998 when Pakistan’s nuclear tests thwarted enemy ambitions and affirmed the nation’s sovereignty.

They highlighted the importance of education,scientific progress and ethical development,encouraging students to contribute to Pakistan’s strength and stability.

The events were further enriched by the presence of parents,teachers,retired military officers and local leaders who shared their experiences,reinforcing the spirit of patriotism and national responsibility among the young generation.

Recent Stories

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

3 minutes ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

26 minutes ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

41 minutes ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

41 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximat ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft

1 hour ago
 TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete thir ..

TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project

1 hour ago
UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team followi ..

UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince o ..

UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces inju ..

Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.

2 hours ago
 Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Ara ..

Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing T ..

UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan