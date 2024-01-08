(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) All the government and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the Sindh School education (SSE) and Literacy Department shall function from 9 a.m. across the province except Karachi Region till January 31.

The school timings in the Karachi Region will be 8:30 a.m., a notification said here on Monday.