Schools of BKTEF envision formation of civilized society: Sardar Hussain Babak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Baacha Khan Trust Education Foundation (BKTEF) envisioned the formation of a peaceful and civilized society that promotes the wisdom and modern civilization of the people, said Sardar Hussain Babak, General Secretary and Deputy Opposition Leader of the Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while addressing a function on the second day of "Bacha Khan Week" at Baacha Khan Center here Tuesday.

He said the schools being run under BKTEF are the continuation of the initiation of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement that started for bringing social change through education and training.

The BKTEF's educational model aims to foster social and environmental awareness. He added that the BKTEF has implemented this model of education in 15 Bacha Khan secondary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein 7000 children are being educated under the supervision of 300 teachers.

Each Bacha Khan school has computer labs, science labs and psychological counseling facilities while teaching methodology is activity-based while the educational environment is completely violence-free.

The ceremony was also addressed by the Managing Director BKTEF Dr Khadim Hussain who said that schools of BKTEF are reviewed quarterly by the Community Education Committee education experts and computer-based information management system.

The BKTEF operates under an independent governing body that includes renowned intellectuals and professionals. Over the past several years, all Bacha Khan Schools have given 100% results in the Intermediate and Secondary board and 80% of the students have achieved A grade.

Two Bacha Khan School students have been selected on a full scholarship to King's College University Canada and students have also won trophies at the Asia Speech Contest in Bangkok Thailand.

In addition, the BKTF has trained 5,000 youth in the past five years in human rights and political ideology.