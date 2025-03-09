Schools Of Six Snow Hit UCs Of Galyat To Reopen Tomorrow After Road Clearen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ABBOTT ABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Following a four-day closure due to heavy snowfall and blocked roads in the Galyat region, the district administration has announced the reopening of schools in six Union Councils (UCs) from tomorrow, March 10.
The decision comes after improved weather conditions and the clearance of snow from major access roads.
The District education Officer (Male) confirmed that schools in the previously affected areas, including Beeran Gali, Nagri Bala, Nathiagali, Tajwal, Pattan Kalan, and Kokmang, will resume normal operations. Additionally, educational institutions in UC Namli Maira, such as GPS and GHS Namli Maira, GPS Juster, and GPS Maira Kalan, as well as schools in Khanaspur, Khairagali (UC Palak), GMS and GPS Seri Khan Kalan, GHS and GPS Nakar Khan Kalan, and GMS Topa Khan Kalan, will also reopen.
The district administration has assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff. Residents are advised to remain cautious while traveling and to follow any further updates from local authorities.
The reopening aims to minimize disruptions to the academic Calendar while prioritizing the well-being of the community.
