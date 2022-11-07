UrduPoint.com

Schools Olympics To Commence From Nov 8

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The unique sports event "Schools Olympic" (season-2), to be participated by 1900 boys and girls players from across the country, will commence on November 8 (Tuesday) in Multan.

The event was being organized on the pattern of the International Olympic Games and Provincial Minister for education Dr Murad Raas and Secretary of Education South Punjab Dr Ahtesham Anwar will inaugurate the games at historic Fort Qasim.

The game will be held at Olympic Village (Multan). Similarly, the "Schools Olympic Mashal" was being put on display in all 11 districts of South Punjab.

Different games including Hockey, Football, Badminton, etc will amuse the spectators but the event will help promote sports culture in south Punjab. Players from all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will participate in the event.

All arrangements for the programme have been finalized.

