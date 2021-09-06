UrduPoint.com

Schools Remain Closed In Eight Districts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:52 PM

All public sector schools in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained closed on Monday due to spike in coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :All public sector schools in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained closed on Monday due to spike in coronavirus cases.

The schools remained closed in eight districts including Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and DI Khan as per the instructions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

All the physical classes at all public and private schools in these districts were directed to be closed from September 6 to 11.

