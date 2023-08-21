Schools reopen after summer vacations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Like other districts of the province, educational institutions in Sargodha reopened after summer vacations here on Monday.

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer Sargodha Akhtar Abbas Baloch said that 1,926 public sector schools and 1,543 private educational institutions throughout the province had started classes following summer vacations.

He said all basic facilities, including drinking water and wash rooms. had been ensured ineducational institutions.