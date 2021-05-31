UrduPoint.com
Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 After Prolonged Break Due To Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:36 PM

Schools reopen for classes 10, 12 after prolonged break due to Covid-19

After a prolonged break of around three months, the schools and colleges in Attock were reopened for students of 10th and 12th graders, who have to take the board examinations in near future

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :After a prolonged break of around three months, the schools and colleges in Attock were reopened for students of 10th and 12th graders, who have to take the board examinations in near future. The educational institutions in Attock on Monday resumed classes for students of 10th and 12th graders through physical attendance after closing down for three-month during the third wave of the COVID-19 disease, as part of its anti-coronavirus measures.

According to officials of the education department and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), all public and private schools were reopened on Monday for students of class 10th and 12th. They said classes from class one to nine in schools and first year in colleges will reopen from June 7. For the encouragement of the students, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh along with Chief Executive of the District Education Authority Mohsin Abbas, the District Education Officer Secondary Akram Zia and Deputy District Education Officer Taqqi Shah welcomed the students of Govt Pilot Secondary School Attock on their first day back to school.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Executive DEA Mohsin Abbas has said that only classes of Grade 10 and 12 were allowed to open from Monday, with staggered attendance subject to strict compliance of already issued standards operating procedures (SOPs). He said that a set of SOPs had been issued for the school staff and parents. He said that as per the SOPs, the body temperatures of people entering the institutions would be checked while they would be sanitized too. He added that there would be ban on organizing assemblies or any kind of events until further orders.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Imran Hamid Sheikh urged the school administration to ensure maximum compliance with preventive measures and the official SOPs. He added that zero-tolerance policy would be observed for students and school administrations who do not follow the recommendations of cloth masks, hand washing and physical distancing.

