Schools Reopen In 21 KP Districts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 12:32 PM

Schools reopen in 21 KP districts

Educational activities started in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday as mentioned in a notification issued on May 21 saying that schools in districts with low percentage of COVID-19 cases would reopen from May 24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Educational activities started in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday as mentioned in a notification issued on May 21 saying that schools in districts with low percentage of COVID-19 cases would reopen from May 24.

The educational institutions were reopened in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio remained below 5% � a decision made in line with the National Command and Operations Centre's announcement.

As per the NCOC decision all public and private educational institutions (Primary, middle and High and Higher Secondary Schools) including cadet colleges, model schools, madaris, academies and tuition centers would reopen on May 24 with strict observance of prescribed SOPs.

The districts where schools were reopened included Battagram, Buner, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, D I Khan, Hangu, Khyber, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas, Karak, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Malakand, Orakzai, Swat, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank and Tor Ghar.

