Schools reopen in northern Sindh after summer vacation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The schools across northern Sindh on Monday have reopened after the summer vacations.

Officials attached to the Department of School education including the Taluka Education Officers visited the schools.

Even though the officials had asked the heads of the schools to follow COVID-19 protocols, most of the children were seen on the school premises without masks on first day.

In some of the schools in Sukkur, the children were received with flowers and chocolates.

While only 50 per cent of the students appeared in schools on Monday.