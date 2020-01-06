Schools reopen with low attendance in Muzaffargarh

Public and private schools reopened in the district from Monday after conclusion of 15-day winter vacations but low attendance of students was witnessed due to intensified cold after rainfall

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) -:Public and private schools reopened in the district from Monday after conclusion of 15-day winter vacations but low attendance of students was witnessed due to intensified cold after rainfall.

Students were seen going towards schools either on foot or by motorcycles,rickshaws and four-wheelers driven by their elders in continued drizzle.

However, some parents were of the view that winter vacations be extended till January 15 fearing more rain and further drop in temperature in the days to come.