Schools Reopened Amid Foggy Weather, Cold Wave After Winter Break

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The education institutions from middle and above reopened in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday amid foggy weather conditions and extreme cold wave after the winter vacations which was extended twice due to dense fog, smog and cold weather.

Despite the decision of the education department there was confusion among parents, students and teachers about the authenticity of the reopening of schools’ notification as several fake notifications were circulating on different social media platforms.

The presence of students at schools remained very thin on the first day due to the prevalence of dense fog within the provincial capital in the morning where the mercury dropped to 01C.

According to the notification of Elementary and Secondary Education department, the winter vacation in summer zones had been extended up to January 13 for all public and private “Primary schools”, from PlayGroup to Class five throughout the province while middle, high and higher secondary schools were reopened from January 08 with a little amendment in opening time at 9:30 a.m. to closing time at 3:30 p.m for a week only.

