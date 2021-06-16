Schools reopened in KP

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Wednesday notified reopening of all public and private primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools across the province with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department Wednesday notified reopening of all public and private Primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools across the province with immediate effect.

All classes of primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in winter areas would be normal schools timings while all primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in summer area timings would be from 7am to 10am with already notified SOPs.

District Education Officers of the concerned districts in winter zone would notify UCs and areas with high temperatures for implementation of the above schedule.

They would closely monitor temperatures in other UCs and areas and take necessary action accordingly.

Moreover, the students of class 9th to 12" would be taught only those subjects in which they will appear in the board examination 2021.