UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools Reopening; NCOC Urges Parents, Teachers To Ensure SOPs Compliance

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:32 PM

Schools reopening; NCOC urges parents, teachers to ensure SOPs compliance

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday urged the parents and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for the safety of students amid reopening of the educational institutions across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday urged the parents and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for the safety of students amid reopening of the educational institutions across the country.

In a statement, the NCOC called upon the administrations of educational institutions to ensure proper implementation of health guidelines such as mask-wearing, social distancing to keep the coronavirus at bay.

"InshAllah (By the Will of Almighty Allah), all educational institutions are being opened in phases from September 15.

Parents and teachers are requested to pay special attention to the given safety guidelines while sending their children to schools." It asked the parents to abstain from sending children to school if they show signs of cough or illness. "If the condition is worse, the child should be tested immediately."It should also be ensured that children wash their hands regularly or use a hand sanitizer.

The bus drivers who take children to school or college should ensure social distance in their vehicles. They should make sure that the children were wearing face masks while aboard in the bus or car.

Related Topics

Vehicles Car September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Yas Theme Parks recognised for health and safety w ..

6 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD honour winners of &#039;YouthTech Co ..

6 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council adopts public, pri ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,509 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

21 minutes ago

ADQ launches &#039;Silal&#039; to enhance food and ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives outgoing Polish ambassador

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.