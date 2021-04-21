UrduPoint.com
Schools Sealed Over Non-compliance Of Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:27 PM

The administration Wednesday sealed two schools over noncompliance of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs)

DI KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) ::The administration Wednesday sealed two schools over noncompliance of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Assistant Commissioner Dera Nawab Sameer Hussain Laghari visited different schools to ensure the preventive measures in the wake of third wave of epidemic in the country.

Two educational institutions were found violating instruction by the government. The officials sealed both the schools with all their branches with immediate effect.

