Schools Second shift from August in KP: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Education Minister Shahram Khan Taraqai Monday said that second shift schools program would start in the province from August to reduce dropout ratio and increase female literacy rate.

During his visit to under construction schools in district Swabi, he said that education is the top priority of the present government which can be gauged from the budget of Rs 206 billion allocated for education for fiscal year 2021-22.

He said new schools of the best standard would also be built and existing schools are being upgraded to provide the best educational facilities to the students.

Shahram said the government is committed to make education uniform and to provide the best educational facilities to every student of the entire province, adding that the education department was launching smart school programs to digitize the courses as well as recruit teachers on merit.

Minister said that more than 27,000 teachers would be recruited in the budget 2021-22 and 2,000 new ECE rooms would be constructed for students of "Katchi" class. Similarly, 7,000 scholarships were being provided to outstanding students of the province.

He said that it was mission of his department to provide furniture to all students across the province and for the purpose Rs 3 billion has been sanctioned to provide furniture to the remaining children in 28 districts of the province within next four months.

He said from now on every school would have a tablet which would provide information to the school, teachers, students and all other types of information on a daily basis for immediate action.

Shahram Khan Tarkai said that government schools now have all kinds of facilities and talented teachers recruited on merit while the results have also improved due to ongoing reforms and best policy.