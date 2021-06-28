UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools Second Shift From August In KP: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

Schools Second shift from August in KP: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Education Minister Shahram Khan Taraqai Monday said that second shift schools program would start in the province from August to reduce dropout ratio and increase female literacy rate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Education Minister Shahram Khan Taraqai Monday said that second shift schools program would start in the province from August to reduce dropout ratio and increase female literacy rate.

During his visit to under construction schools in district Swabi, he said that education is the top priority of the present government which can be gauged from the budget of Rs 206 billion allocated for education for fiscal year 2021-22.

He said new schools of the best standard would also be built and existing schools are being upgraded to provide the best educational facilities to the students.

Shahram said the government is committed to make education uniform and to provide the best educational facilities to every student of the entire province, adding that the education department was launching smart school programs to digitize the courses as well as recruit teachers on merit.

Minister said that more than 27,000 teachers would be recruited in the budget 2021-22 and 2,000 new ECE rooms would be constructed for students of "Katchi" class. Similarly, 7,000 scholarships were being provided to outstanding students of the province.

He said that it was mission of his department to provide furniture to all students across the province and for the purpose Rs 3 billion has been sanctioned to provide furniture to the remaining children in 28 districts of the province within next four months.

He said from now on every school would have a tablet which would provide information to the school, teachers, students and all other types of information on a daily basis for immediate action.

Shahram Khan Tarkai said that government schools now have all kinds of facilities and talented teachers recruited on merit while the results have also improved due to ongoing reforms and best policy.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Budget Student Visit Swabi August All From Government Best Top Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Under PM’s vision, Riverfront Sapphire-Bay proje ..

9 minutes ago

Kohat Police arrest 8 criminals, recovers arms, na ..

22 seconds ago

IESCO accelerates campaign to recover arrears from ..

25 seconds ago

US transgender student wins years-long war on scho ..

27 seconds ago

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Bune ..

28 seconds ago

'United States respects Pakistani people, culture' ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.