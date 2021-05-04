UrduPoint.com
Schools, Shopping Malls, Restaurants Fined For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:26 PM

Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the wake of the increasing number of infections during the third wave of COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the wake of the increasing number of infections during the third wave of COVID-19.

Chairing a meeting of reinforcing SOPs committee, he said the implementation of SOPs was essential to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and the district administration was taking action against the perpetrators without any discrimination while arrests and fines were being carried out on a daily basis.

Sharing details, Gulzar said that a total of 37 Masajid/seminaries, 8 shrines and 13 private sector offices were inspected during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, 17 education centres were checked out of which 2 were sealed on violation of COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government.

He informed that six vehicles were confiscated and a fine of Rs 38,000 was imposed on them during 39 raids at Intra- City transport terminals.

Meanwhile, 45 shopping malls and 16 restaurants were also fined Rs 51,500 for violating coronavirus SOPs in various areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

