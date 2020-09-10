Schools should be opened in country: MMIDSP

Medical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) underlined the schools should be opened in the country as Pakistan like other countries of the world was gradually moving towards restoring normalcy of pre-Covid days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Medical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) underlined the schools should be opened in the country as Pakistan like other countries of the world was gradually moving towards restoring normalcy of pre-Covid days.

Addressing the press conference here at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Thursday, President MMIDSP Prof. Bushra Jamil said the best available evidence from countries that had opened schools indicates that COVID-19 poses low risks to school-aged children.

It posed low risks at least in areas with low community transmission which suggests that children are unlikely to be major drivers of the spread of the virus, she said.

Ensuring hand hygiene, physical distancing for all and use of masks in children over 12 years of age (as currently recommended by WHO) and for all teachers and staff, good ventilation and early diagnosis of affected staff and students through simple screening measures can help keep our educational institutions open and functional, she further said.

Speaking on the occasion, Consultant Sobha Laxmi said the engagement of teachers, parents and health authorities was important in devising innovative ways of ensuring safety of students, staff and their families.

Local adaptation and reliable implementation of recommended measures and SOPs should be ensured in the coming months, she suggested.

Laxmi believed the preventive measures and strategies will have to be reviewed and revised periodically, as new data becomes available.

At this juncture, it was important that decisions, especially those pertaining to health and safety of our children, were based on observations and scientific data which was being compiled and reported from all over the world and not on unfounded fear, another consultant Dr. Sadia said.

Studies specifically looking at children and adolescents younger than 18 years of age, suggest that COVID-19 transmission among children in schools may be low, she said.

Most children if infected, have milder disease pattern and less severity because of lower susceptibility to SARS-CoV2 infection compared to adults, she further said.

Consultant Dr. Asma said the children account for 1 to 7 % of COVID-19 cases, far less need for hospitalization and have < 0.1 percent (0.1% in China, 0.69% in Europe with children between 2-10 years of age at lowest risk) of COVID-19-related deaths.

In-person schooling was in the best interest of students for normal development including physical and mental health, she said adding for safety of the students, appropriate mitigation measures similar to those implemented at other essential workplaces had to be implemented.