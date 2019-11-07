Schools shut down after smog hits Lahore today

(@fidahassanain)

Children stay indoor due to poor air quality in the provincial capital.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/Pakisatn Point News-Nov 7th, 2019) All public schools remained closed after sharpe increase in smog in the provincial capital here on Thursday.

However, the private schools remained open despite the clearly directions of the provincial government due to which the children of these schools faced huge trouble. The Lahore witnessed Air Quality Index (AQI) less than 200 to more than 500 on Wednesday, leaving many people feeling pain and itching in their eyes. The smog was descended over the entire city like black clouds.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced closure of all public and private schools in the provincial capital. In a midnight tweet, the Punjab CM tweeted: " “Due to sudden increase in smog, all schools in Lahore

will remain closed tomorrow. We are closely monitoring the #LahoreSmog situation. Administration is already on high alert and have tasked them to escalate actions against crop burning and other factors that contribute to smog.”

On Wednesday, Lahore witnessed poor air quality as level of smog was hazardous. At around 10 pm, Lahore’s AQI was PM2.

5 - 580.

The US consulate also expressed serious concerns over increase in smog and poor air quality through a tweet.

According to Punjab weather department, smog caused by winds coming from Indian side where huge fields were set ablaze by the local farmers.

Dehli, the Indian capital, has also been severely hit by pollution and smog and the people forced to shut down thier outdoor activities. In Lahore, the citizens said that they had been feeling as if their eyes were burning.

"My eyes are burning. This is what I am feeling," said Asghar Ali while sharing smog effects. "I just can't move anymore due to this smog," said another man who was standing beside a road at Mall with his bike.

He was behaving like a blind as if he was attacked by some virus.

Health experts also warned to stay indoor. They advised that people, especially the children should not go outside unless any important work.

Just two days ago, the LHC also sought reply from Punjab government about steps taken to deal with smog that has been increasing with winter season.