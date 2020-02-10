UrduPoint.com
Schools Sports Fund To Be Provided To All Districts: Akbar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:23 PM

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said sports funds would be provided to schools in all districts to focus on physical development of children as well as education betterment and uplift in the province

He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at the annual school sports awards ceremony.

On this occasion, member provincial assembly Arbab Jehandad, member provincial assembly Abdul Salam Afridi, Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Zarif Almani, Additional Secretary Finance Musharraf Khan, Director Elementary and Secondary Education Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim and other officers were present.

Akbar Ayub Khan said betterment could be brought in education system with help of many experienced and talented officers in the education department . He said that government was taking concrete measures to meet ligitimate demands of teacher and other staff in education department.

The provincial minister said more funds would be allocated in the next annual development programme for infrastructure development of schools in merged districts.

He said that government was giving top priority to improve education standard in merged districts for which comprehensive strategy has been finalized.

