Schools Students Participate In H R Day Activities

Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Scores of students from different government schools here on Tuesday participated in an event organized at Major Ziauddin Abbasi Government Boys School, Nazimabad to commemorate International Human Rights day.

The moot was organized by Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Sindh Directorate of school education.

The activities of the event included speech contest, tableau followed by a session moderated by Regional Director of Ministry for Human Rights, Iqbal Pasha Shaikh aimed at apprising young students about series of national and international laws related to human rights.

Earlier students shared their understanding about the issue in particular context of Kashmir and Palestine besides the guarantees offered under law of land particularly linked to right of citizens to human dignity.

Tableaus present on the occasion highlighted what the world community have to do to strengthen compliance of human rights for people in general and of deprived communities in particular.

Organizers also thanked Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokel and his team for making the exercise extremely meaningful.

Participants expressed their gratitude to the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shirin Mazari for taking much needed measures aimed at sensitizing youth human rights' laws extensively covered under the constitution of the country.

