Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Secretary School Education (SED) Southern Punjab, Dr Obaid Ullah Khokhar, said on Tuesday that department has set a target to plant more than 3.8 million saplings in government schools of the region

He emphasized the involvement of teachers and students in the tree plantation process, saying that that during the tree plantation campaign, a total of 38,783,335 plants sapling will be planted with the help of 105,022 teachers and 3,773,313 students in government schools of Southern Punjab.

He expressed these views after planting a sapling at education secretariat along with Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, DPI (Secondary) Southern Punjab Zahida Batool, and Section Officer Shabir Ahmed.

He stated that extensive tree plantation is imperative to combat the effects of climate change. The life of a tree is the life of millions of humans.

The Secretary SED said that the dept has initiated the process of teaching green curriculum and planting Miyawaki forests to raise awareness among students about climate change and environmental pollution and to emphasize the importance of a green and healthy environment.

