UrduPoint.com

Schools Timing Adjusted To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Schools timing adjusted to ensure smooth traffic flow in Capital

District Administration Islamabad has approved the recommendation of the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and adjusted the schools' timing to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city especially during peak hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :District Administration Islamabad has approved the recommendation of the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and adjusted the schools' timing to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city especially during peak hours.

According to an official notification, the traffic congestion on roads has increased manifold due to ongoing construction work on roads at various points in ICT causing a nuisance, frequent accidents and road blockage.

In order to reduce peak hour traffic congestion and facilitate smooth flow of traffic following blocks have been made sector-wise to streamline the traffic accordingly as per the recommendation of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

According to the notification, in Block 1 (I&H sectors) the morning shift will be from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, evening shift from 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm; In Block 2 (F-6 & F-7 sectors) morning shift will be from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, evening shift from 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

In Block 3 (F-8 & F-10 sectors), morning shift will be from 8:30am to 1:30pm, evening shift from 1:45pm to 6:45pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:45am to 12:45pm; In Block 4 (G-10 & G-11 sectors), morning shift will be from 8:00am to 1:00pm, evening shift 1:30pm to 6:30pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:30am to 12:30pm; In Block 5 (F-11 & E-11 sectors) morning shift will be from 8:30am to 13:00pm, evening shift from 1:45pm to 6:45pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:45am to 12:45pm.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber announces shift to 4.5-day working w ..

Dubai Chamber announces shift to 4.5-day working week

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi updates procedure to enter the emirate f ..

Abu Dhabi updates procedure to enter the emirate from within UAE

36 minutes ago
 EDB’S Business Banking App enables access to 500 ..

EDB’S Business Banking App enables access to 500 UAE companies in 3 months

36 minutes ago
 Disabled need extra Covid legal protection: German ..

Disabled need extra Covid legal protection: German court

3 minutes ago
 China sees over 9 mln fresh college graduates in 2 ..

China sees over 9 mln fresh college graduates in 2021

3 minutes ago
 ECP notifies delimitation of constituencies for Si ..

ECP notifies delimitation of constituencies for Sindh local govt polls

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.