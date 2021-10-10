Schools to be opened from October 11 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :All public and private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be opened from October 11 throughout the province, said the Spokesman on Sunday.

Elementary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per the decision of NCOC had allowed 50 percent students attendance phase wise due to spread of coronavirus.

The E&SE Department directed teachers and student to ensure vaccination and don't allow unvaccinated persons in the school premises.