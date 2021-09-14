UrduPoint.com

Schools To Be Opened From Sep 16 In KP: Shahram

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Taraqai Tuesday said that as per the decision of NCOC, all public and private schools would be opened from September 16 in all the high risk areas across the province.

He said 50 per cent attendance of students would be allowed while school administrations have already been directed to ensure vaccination of all the faculty and don't allow unvaccinated persons in the school premises.

He expressed pleasure over the decision of NCOC regarding opening of education institutions with 50 per cent attendance.

He urged masses to strictly follow COVID SOPs so that the education process could continue without any further closure in future, adding that the COVID situation was very critical and it was responsibility of every individual to act responsibly.

He further said that it has been decided that all the students of 9th and 10th grades who appeared in the exams would be promoted no matter if any student had failed to get passing marks.

