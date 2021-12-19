UrduPoint.com

Schools To Be Remain Closed On December 20 At 17 Districts Of KP

Schools to be remain closed on December 20 at 17 districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday announced a holiday for 17 districts where local government elections were held.

According to Director Elementary and Secondary Education Hafiz Ibrahim there will be a holiday and all the educational institutions and offices of DEOs and SDEOs will be closed in only 17 districts of KP where local government elections were held.

Similarly, Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan will also be closed on the same date, said a notification.

More Stories From Pakistan

