Schools to be reopened for all classes on June 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :All public and private schools across the Punjab will be reopened for all classes from June 07 with 50 percent presence of students on alternate days and under strict observance of Covid-19 SOPs.

According to a notification issued by the School Education Department , the decision was taken in pursuance of the recent meeting of provincial education ministers with the Federal Minister for Education in chair and the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

All the Chief Executive Officers of District Education Authorities and other concerned departments have been directed to ensure the the implementation of guidelines and SOPs to ensure safety of the students. No student will be allowed to attend the school on the second consecutive day, the notification added.