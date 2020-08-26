UrduPoint.com
Schools To Be Reopened From Sept. 15: Chairman DDAC Swat

Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Keeping in view the plight of students and school owners, the government issued notification for reopening of schools from September, Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said on Wednesday

Talking to media he said the government was very keen to facilitate the students.

He said that on their request, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan immediately contacted Prime Minister Imran Khan and the NCOC, as a result of which they announced reopening of the school from September 15.

He said that school teachers and students played a major role in winning corona war.

He said, because of their cooperation, it was difficult to win this war, now the situation is returning to normal and public life is returning to normal, which includes the role of people from every school of thought, including the central and provincial government, to which we pay tribute and congratulations all of them including front line workers.

He said, the era of development will begin and the backwardness of this province will end very soon as mega projects have been initiated in all across the province, which certainly changed the fate of the people of this province.

