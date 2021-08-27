UrduPoint.com

Schools To Be Reopened In Sindh From Aug 30

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :All public and private educational institutions under administrative control of school education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh will be reopened with effect from August 30.

This decision has been taken on the recommendation of working committee of Steering Committee on Education and with the approval of competent authority, revealed the notification issued here on Friday.

The schools shall remain opened six days in a week and 50% attendance of students on alternative days would be ensured, it further said.

All the heads of educational institutions will ensure 100% vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff by producing evidence to the concerned regional heads.

All the educational institutions will ensure 100% compliance of COVID-19 SOPs already issued by this department, it added.

Random PCR testing will be conducted by the health department as and when required, the notification said.

